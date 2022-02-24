Bulgaria: Protesters Blocked the Street in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia
Protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia this afternoon.
The protest does not include only people who have relatives in Ukraine, but also Bulgarians who said they were here in protest that we have returned the clock to a century ago.
People are pushing for humanitarian aid.
Protesters blocked the street in front of the embassy, although this was not originally planned.
We will come to protest as long as necessary, the citizens commented. They are adamant that they will come to the same place every day.
/BNT
