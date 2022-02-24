Russian Troops entered the Chernobyl Zone from Belarus

The radioactive dust could cover the territories of Ukraine, Belarus and EU countries, the statement said.

Occupying troops entered the Chernobyl nuclear power plant area from Belarus. This was announced on the Facebook page of Anton Gerashchenko - adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs, BGNES reported.

“National Guards guarding the hazardous radioactive waste repository are stubbornly resisting. If artillery strikes destroy the nuclear waste repository, the radioactive dust could cover the territories of Ukraine, Belarus and the EU,” the statement said.

