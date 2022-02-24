How and to Whom Bulgarians in Ukraine can turn for Help

Bulgarian citizens who are on the territory of Ukraine and want to be evacuated can also contact the Situation Center Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria via e-mail: crisis@mfa.bg

Our compatriots must provide the following information:

Three names;

Contact telephone;

Location (place of residency and address);

Type of Bulgarian identity document they have.

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens in Ukraine can turn to:

1. The Bulgarian Embassy in Kyiv on the following telephone numbers:

+380 44 235 4389;

+380 44 235 2202,

as well as on-duty telephone numbers during non-working hours:

+380 44 246 7237

+380 44 246 7672,

2. The Consulate General in Odessa at the following telephone numbers:

+380 48 7466 554;

+380 48 746 65 58;

+380 48 746 63 75,

as well as on the emergency telephone number during non-working hours:

+380 68 293 0048.

3. Alerts may also be sent to the e-mail addresses of our missions in Ukraine:

Embassy.Kiev@mfa.bg

Consulate.Odessa@mfa.bg



