The Hotel and Restaurant Association is Ready to Accommodate Bulgarian Refugees from Ukraine
The Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association expresses its sympathy to the citizens of Ukraine for the difficult situation in which they find themselves.
The organization stated that they are ready to accommodate Bulgarian refugees from Ukraine in hotel bases in our country and support the idea of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to do so with the financial support of the state.
The Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association will also provide jobs for Bulgarians evacuated in Bulgaria. At the moment that’s about 4,000 people.
The members of the organization hope that the state will help in the transportation and accommodation of the Bulgarians seeking asylum in our country.
/BNT
