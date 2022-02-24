Bulgaria: There will be a Protest in Front of the Russian Embassy Today

World » UKRAINE | February 24, 2022, Thursday // 14:42
Bulgaria: There will be a Protest in Front of the Russian Embassy Today

The Ukrainian community in Bulgaria is protesting in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia.

The protest will start at 5 p.m. Bulgarian time

The organizers called for support for the event to the Russians in the country, to the Bulgarians, as well as to “everyone who cares, to everyone who supports Ukraine and to anyone who is against the war.”

Meanwhile, posters featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin were posted in Sofia. “Killer” is written in red letters on them, Dnevnik reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians, Russians and Bulgarians are protesting in front of the Russian consulate in Varna, bTV reported. They chanted “killers” and “Putin is a killer.” Protesters call for peace.

