Russian Troops have Entered Kyiv region. Kharkiv and Odessa are Blocked, people can’t leave the Cities

The Ukrainian Border Service reports that Russian troops have entered the Kyiv region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on the information.

Black smoke rises above the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency at the Ministry of Defense in the center of Kyiv, Reuters reported and published a photo. The BBC later clarified that the cause was a fire near the building.

Ukraine says some of its military command centers have been hit by Russian missiles this morning after Moscow launched a military operation against Ukraine.

Ukraine has imposed martial law.

Kharkiv and Odessa are blocked, thousands of people are trying to leave the cities, but the roads are closed, locals told OFFNews.

The rocket explosions in Kharkiv have increased since the morning. People are at home, not daring to go out and announcing that the shots are approaching.

The explosions in Odessa continue, the city is blocked and evacuation is impossible.

Ukrainian cities are paralyzed - huge queues are forming in front of gas stations and grocery stores, and goods are about to run out, say eyewitnesses.

