A Child is among the Victims of Air Strikes in Ukraine
A child died in the shelling in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian website tsn.ua/ukrayina . The victim was in an apartment complex in Kharkiv. A fire broke out in the building as a result of the attack.
More than 15 people were injured and evacuated from the burning building.
We recall that early this morning Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, and so far at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.
/Nova
