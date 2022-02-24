A Child is among the Victims of Air Strikes in Ukraine

A child died in the shelling in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian website tsn.ua/ukrayina . The victim was in an apartment complex in Kharkiv. A fire broke out in the building as a result of the attack.

More than 15 people were injured and evacuated from the burning building.

We recall that early this morning Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, and so far at least 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.

