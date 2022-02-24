Bulgaria: Protest in Varna against the Russian Aggression in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | February 24, 2022, Thursday // 13:39
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Protest in Varna against the Russian Aggression in Ukraine BNT

A large part of the Ukrainian community gathered in front of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation.

Some of the protesters declared that they came to Bulgaria from Russia and Belarus.

And they expressed their strong support for the Ukrainians.

Most of the protesters said they were worried about their loved ones who remained in Ukraine. They said they lived in constant fear. Some are determined to stay in Ukraine, but others want to leave the scene of hostilities.

The Ukrainian organization in Varna called on Bulgaria to assist our compatriots to return to our country.

People are reminded that what has been happening has been going on for 8 years.

They insist on peace in Ukraine but are reluctant to accept it as a compromise the detachment of part of its territory.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Varna, Russian, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria