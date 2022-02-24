Bulgaria: Protest in Varna against the Russian Aggression in Ukraine
A large part of the Ukrainian community gathered in front of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation.
Some of the protesters declared that they came to Bulgaria from Russia and Belarus.
And they expressed their strong support for the Ukrainians.
Most of the protesters said they were worried about their loved ones who remained in Ukraine. They said they lived in constant fear. Some are determined to stay in Ukraine, but others want to leave the scene of hostilities.
The Ukrainian organization in Varna called on Bulgaria to assist our compatriots to return to our country.
People are reminded that what has been happening has been going on for 8 years.
They insist on peace in Ukraine but are reluctant to accept it as a compromise the detachment of part of its territory.
/BNT
