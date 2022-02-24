Bulgarian PM: We are Creating Three Points for Evacuation of Bulgarians from Ukraine

“The Bulgarian government strongly condemns the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine. We see that this aggression was not provoked by the Ukrainian side. Such actions are unacceptable to be tolerated in Europe,” Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said at a briefing during a government meeting.

He confirmed that he would be in Brussels tonight for the European Council: “I reaffirm that Bulgaria will speak with one voice with our EU and NATO partners.”

“The government has already activated operational groups on various risks to ensure that we are ready in any dimension where it may pose a risk to Bulgarian security. We are working out a final plan for all elements of energy security, cybersecurity, wartime stocks”, assured Kiril Petkov and pointed out that at the moment there is no risk of military action on the territory of Bulgaria.

Bulgarian President: There is No Direct Military Threat to Bulgaria

Regarding the evacuation of our compatriots from Ukraine, Petkov announced that three points are currently being opened where Bulgarians from Ukraine who wish to be evacuated, which are about 120, will be able to be received.

According to Petkov, the options are to travel by bus, the possibility of flying through Poland is being looked upon. If necessary, Bulgaria is ready to accept citizens of Ukraine, a working group has been set up on the issue.



/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook