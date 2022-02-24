Easing of Measures in Bulgaria from Today: No COVID Certificate for Customers
The first reliefs of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus, introduced by an order of the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova, come into force today (February 24). In general, customers will not be required to present a certificate of vaccination, post-disease, testing or antibodies in public places indoors, and the number of students in educational schools and centers will increase from five to twelve.
Students can conduct face-to-face classes, and if only COVID-certified people (both teachers and students) are allowed, there is no capacity limit. However, if certificates are not checked, half of the students should be present.
In education
According to the new order from today in face-to-face classes in educational centers, schools, centers for personal development and others up to 12 children can participate. In other words: if so far the number was up to five (teachers were included in the bill), now the texts fix the maximum number of students, without including teachers.
It is still required to have a distance of 1.5 meters between people, all to wear masks, as well as to ventilate and disinfect every hour. There are no restrictions only for the centers for special educational support.
From February 24, the order allows for on-site training of students with two options:
- students and teachers to have a COVID certificate
- if those present do not have a certificate, the training must be on schedule, with half of the students present
If the halls are not only students and teachers with certificates, ventilation and disinfection are required, as well as those present to wear masks.
No certificate for customers
As of February 24, indoor public spaces no longer need to require certificates from their customers, but certificates remain mandatory for staff. The listed places in the order for which access for customers is already free from certificates are:
- congresses, conferences, trainings, seminars
- festivals, fairs
- dance and music schools
- adult education and training centers
- libraries, museums, galleries, cinemas, theaters, circus performances, concerts
- audience of sports competitions
- gyms, gym, swimming pools and spas
- gambling halls and casinos
- malls and shopping malls
- excursions and visits to tourist sites
The government's request is that the restriction on certificates will be lifted completely (including for staff) in Bulgaria from March 20.
/Dnevnik
