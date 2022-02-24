Easing of Measures in Bulgaria from Today: No COVID Certificate for Customers

The first reliefs of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus, introduced by an order of the Minister of Health Prof. Asena Serbezova, come into force today (February 24). In general, customers will not be required to present a certificate of vaccination, post-disease, testing or antibodies in public places indoors, and the number of students in educational schools and centers will increase from five to twelve.

Students can conduct face-to-face classes, and if only COVID-certified people (both teachers and students) are allowed, there is no capacity limit. However, if certificates are not checked, half of the students should be present.

In education

According to the new order from today in face-to-face classes in educational centers, schools, centers for personal development and others up to 12 children can participate. In other words: if so far the number was up to five (teachers were included in the bill), now the texts fix the maximum number of students, without including teachers.

It is still required to have a distance of 1.5 meters between people, all to wear masks, as well as to ventilate and disinfect every hour. There are no restrictions only for the centers for special educational support.

From February 24, the order allows for on-site training of students with two options:

students and teachers to have a COVID certificate

certificate if those present do not have a certificate, the training must be on schedule, with half of the students present

If the halls are not only students and teachers with certificates, ventilation and disinfection are required, as well as those present to wear masks.

No certificate for customers

As of February 24, indoor public spaces no longer need to require certificates from their customers, but certificates remain mandatory for staff. The listed places in the order for which access for customers is already free from certificates are:

congresses, conferences, trainings, seminars

festivals, fairs

dance and music schools

adult education and training centers

libraries, museums, galleries, cinemas, theaters, circus performances, concerts

audience of sports competitions

gyms, gym, swimming pools and spas

gambling halls and casinos

malls and shopping malls

excursions and visits to tourist sites

The government's request is that the restriction on certificates will be lifted completely (including for staff) in Bulgaria from March 20.



/Dnevnik

