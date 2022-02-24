COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3411 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | February 24, 2022, Thursday // 08:12
3411 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours, according to the data of the unified information portal. Positive samples are 15.5% of the 21,984 tests performed.

229,935 are active cases.

4,712 patients are in hospitals, 537 of whom are in intensive care units. 8,490 people were cured in the last 24 hours.

53 people died due to complications related to the infection. 94% of them have not been vaccinated. 4452 doses of vaccine have been given during the past 24 hours. Thus, the total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle is 2,041,189.

/BNR

