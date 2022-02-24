Invasion of Ukraine: Missiles and Air Raid Sirens in Kyiv
Russia is attacking Ukraine - its troops have crossed our northern borders, journalist Yuriy Butusov was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.
“Military sites across the country have been attacked, primarily parts of the (Ukrainian) air defense and control systems,” he wrote.
“Ukraine's armed forces are resisting,” Butusov added.
Journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported on Twitter that the occupier had used cruise and ballistic missiles to fire at strategic sites in Kyiv.
Early in the morning, after 05:00, explosions erupted in a number of cities, including Kyiv. UNIAN cites reports of at least four explosions in Kramatorsk, powerful explosions in Odessa, Kharkiv, Berdyansk, and heavy shelling “by terrorists” in separatist Donbas.
Explosions are also heard in Kyiv, there have been reports of explosions and shootings in the area of Borispol International Airport, the agency added.
Air raid sirens in Kyiv
Sirens going off yet again in #Kiev pic.twitter.com/LattUbl24X— ThatJacksonKid (@JacksonFromDFW) February 24, 2022
/BTA
