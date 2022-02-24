Powerful Explosions in Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Mariupol and Kramatorsk

Powerful explosions were heard this morning in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the southern city of Odessa and the eastern cities of Mariupol and Kramatorsk after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation against the country, AFP reporters at the scene said.

At least two explosions were heard in the capital early this morning, followed by the sound of ambulance sirens.

In the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's largest settlement on the front line, home to nearly half a million people, several people told AFP they heard artillery shelling coming from the eastern part of the city.

Closer to the front line, in Kramatorsk, the headquarters of the Ukrainian army, at least four powerful explosions were heard by AFP journalists.

Explosions also erupted in the Black Sea city of Odessa, 600km away.

Kharkiv was hit as well by multiple missiles.

In a surprise televised speech today, Putin announced the start of a military operation in Ukraine in defense of pro-Russian separatists from Donetsk and Luhansk at a time when tens of thousands of Russian troops have been stationed on Ukraine's borders for weeks.



