Invasion of Ukraine: Reports of Explosions in Kyiv
According to an eyewitness, distant loud noises were heard in Kyiv, similar to artillery fire, Reuters reported.
Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Decided to Conduct “Special Operation to Protect Donbas”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be underway, a NATO spokesman told the agency, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It looks like it's started,” he said.
The shooting near the main airport of the Ukrainian capital was also reported by the Interfax agency, citing local media.
Ukrainian officials say that both ballistic and cruise missiles strikes have targeted sites in Kyiv
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Biden: US and Allies will respond decisively to Unprovoked Russian Attack on Ukraine
- » Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Decided to Conduct “Special Operation to Protect Donbas”
- » Ukraine has Called on its Citizens to leave Russia Immediately
- » Zelensky Mobilizes Reservists to “Increase Preparedness”
- » Putin: The Minsk Agreements no longer Exist
- » Protest in Front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia