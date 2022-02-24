Invasion of Ukraine: Reports of Explosions in Kyiv

World » UKRAINE | February 24, 2022, Thursday // 05:59
Bulgaria: Invasion of Ukraine: Reports of Explosions in Kyiv

According to an eyewitness, distant loud noises were heard in Kyiv, similar to artillery fire, Reuters reported.

Invasion of Ukraine: Putin Decided to Conduct “Special Operation to Protect Donbas”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be underway, a NATO spokesman told the agency, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It looks like it's started,” he said.

The shooting near the main airport of the Ukrainian capital was also reported by the Interfax agency, citing local media.

Ukrainian officials say that both ballistic and cruise missiles strikes have targeted sites in Kyiv

/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kyiv, invasion, Ukraine, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria