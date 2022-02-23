COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Incidence in the Sofia District Fell below 1,000 per 100,000

The incidence of coronavirus in Sofia district is 916 per 100,000 people in all 22 municipalities. “This indicator determines that Sofia region is in the second stage of the spread of the epidemic,” Sofia regional governor Ivan Ivanov was quoted as saying by BTA.

He said the incidence of coronavirus in the country averaged 998 per 100,000 people. The municipalities of Samokov, Pravets, Mirkovo, Ihtiman, Etropole, Dolna Banya, Gorna Malina, Botevgrad, Chavdar and Koprivshtitsa have indicators of less than 1,000 people per 100,000 population on a 14-day basis. Kostinbrod, Slivnitsa, Zlatitsa, Svoge, Chelopech, Godech, Anton, Bozhurishte have indicators above the average incidence, and stricter measures should be taken to reduce the spread of the disease, said Ivan Ivanov.

The total number of quarantined persons as of February 21 is 392 people. The number of hospitalized patients in hospitals in the Sofia region as of February 22 is 213 patients in moderate condition and 23 patients in intensive care units. The occupancy rate of non-intensive beds is 50 percent and that of intensive care beds is 66 percent. 32 percent of the district's residents have been vaccinated.

Vaccinated people over the age of 18 are 38 percent, informs Ivan Ivanov. He pointed out that the planned admission to hospitals is being restored. For the Sofia region, the measures that apply to the whole country continue to apply - wearing masks indoors and public transport and compliance with the limit of 50 percent of the capacity in large stores.



/OFFNews

