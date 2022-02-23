The EU has Imposed Sanctions on Russia

The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia, RT reports.

EU foreign ministers on Tuesday unanimously agreed on new sanctions against Moscow for recognizing separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deploying troops there, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

“We have unanimously agreed on an initial package of sanctions,” Le Drian told reporters after a meeting of top diplomats in Paris, accusing Russia of violating international law and failing to meet its commitments. EU countries have unanimously decided to adopt a package of sanctions against Russia that will do it great damage,” said Josep Borrell. He added: “European sanctions will affect the Russian government's access to capital and financial markets.”

Brussels has agreed on new restrictive measures in coordination with the United States, Britain and Canada, he said.

