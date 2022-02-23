Moscow has promised a “Strong and Painful" Response to US Sanctions

Russia promised today a “strong and painful” response to US sanctions announced after Moscow recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, AFP reported.

“There should be no doubt: the sanctions will receive a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-considered and painful for the American side,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The United States announced the Imposition of Sanctions against the DPR and LPR

The United States yesterday announced the first round of economic sanctions aimed at cutting off Russia's access to Western funding, warning that additional measures are envisaged in the event of an “escalation” in Ukraine. The entire Russian banking sector could be subject to sanctions, a US official warned.

“Russia has proven that it is able to minimize the damage, regardless of the cost of sanctions,” the Russian diplomatic mission said, stressing that “sanctions pressure cannot affect Russia's will to defend its interests firmly.”

Moscow has denounced “blackmail and intimidation” by Washington, but Russia always remains “ready for diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of mutual interests,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



/Nova

