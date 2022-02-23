Russia has begun Evacuating its Diplomatic Missions from Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | February 23, 2022, Wednesday // 15:53
Bulgaria: Russia has begun Evacuating its Diplomatic Missions from Ukraine

The evacuation of personnel has begun in all diplomatic missions of Russia in Ukraine, TASS reports, citing an unnamed source.

The move was announced by the foreign ministry earlier this week, arguing that Russian diplomats have repeatedly been the target of “aggressive actions”.

More than 10 Countries have Advised their Citizens to Leave Ukraine

Just a few weeks ago, Western countries withdrew their diplomats from Kyiv to western Ukraine or directly outside the country because of the risk of a Russian invasion.

/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, diplomatic, Ukraine, evacuation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria