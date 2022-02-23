Russia has begun Evacuating its Diplomatic Missions from Ukraine
The evacuation of personnel has begun in all diplomatic missions of Russia in Ukraine, TASS reports, citing an unnamed source.
The move was announced by the foreign ministry earlier this week, arguing that Russian diplomats have repeatedly been the target of “aggressive actions”.
More than 10 Countries have Advised their Citizens to Leave Ukraine
Just a few weeks ago, Western countries withdrew their diplomats from Kyiv to western Ukraine or directly outside the country because of the risk of a Russian invasion.
/Dnevnik
