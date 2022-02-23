Putin: Russia is Ready for more Diplomacy but its Weapons “have No Equal” in the World

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day, celebrated today. According to a televised video broadcast by the Kremlin, “our country is always ready for direct and open dialogue, for seeking diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems. At the same time, Russia's interests, the security of our citizens, are unconditional for us.”

The president did not mention Ukraine in the message. However, it was published just over a day after the head of state recognized the “people's republics” in Donbas. He then commented twice more - in a statement at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev - the reasons why he believes that Ukraine and its hypothetical accession to NATO are a threat to Russia's interests.

“We see how complex the international situation is, what the dangers of existing challenges are, such as expanding arms control systems or NATO's military activity. Russia's calls for a system of equal and indivisible security that will reliably protect all parties remain unanswered,” said Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, “weapons that have no equal in the world” were delivered to combat duty.

Putin also told his citizens that his country would continue to develop new weapons systems, including hypersonic and “based on new physical principles,” and expand the use of advanced digital technologies and “artificial intelligence elements.”

Russia continues to gather troops

Satellite images of the American company Maxar Technologies show - according to the company - the accumulation of more troops and equipment in Western Russia. The company is talking about more than 100 new army vehicles in southern Belarus, near the border with Ukraine.

This comes three days after Russia extended the exercises on the territory of Belarus, which were supposed to end on Sunday, due to the situation in Donbas.

Neither Moscow nor Minsk commented on the images. Russia insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine - but is ready to defend its interests - that it has the right to gather troops wherever it wants and that they are around the borders for exercises.

However, after the recognition of the “people's republics” in Donetsk and Luhansk on Monday, Western leaders reiterated their view that the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine had already begun.



/Dnevnik

