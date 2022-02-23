Ukraine has Called on its Citizens to leave Russia Immediately

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately. That's over 1 million people.

This is partly due to the argument that Kyiv will not be able to provide consular services to the population and it will become impossible to assist them when needed. Ukraine's diplomatic service also warned planners to travel to Russia to refrain from such steps.

Many Ukrainians have families in Russia, and the outcome of such a recommendation is unclear, but it follows a warning from President Volodymyr Zelensky that there could be a rift between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukraine is preparing to allow civilian firearms

The Ukrainian parliament adopted at first reading a bill, with the final approval of which it will be possible to introduce certificates and a civil register for possession of firearms by civilians, UNIAN reports.

The bill proposes to determine the rights and conditions for obtaining documents for the ownership of firearms from civilians, as well as to introduce restrictions (for example, for medical or judicial reasons). According to the current version of the bill will have the right to both citizens of Ukraine and foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing in Ukraine.

Prior to the vote on the bill, comments were heard that it paves the way for the creation of volunteer defense teams in the event of a Russian invasion of Kyiv-controlled territory.



/Dnevnik

