The WHO reports a 21% Drop in New Cases of COVID-19 in the World

Society » HEALTH | February 23, 2022, Wednesday // 11:09
The number of new cases of coronavirus worldwide has fallen by 21 percent in the last week, the third consecutive decline in COVID-19 infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its weekly report, quoted by the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths is declining, according to released data. They fell 8 percent to 67,000 deaths. This was in the first week of January when there was a decline in the number of victims of the disease.

The only region where cases of COVID-19 are increasing is the West Pacific. There is a jump of 29 percent of newly infected people. Elsewhere, the number of infections has dropped significantly, according to the WHO.

By country, most new cases of coronavirus are observed in Russia, Germany, Brazil, the United States and South Korea.

Omicron remains the predominant variant of the coronavirus worldwide, the organization said. It is responsible for 99 percent of new infections, according to sequencing data shared with the world's largest virus database. The Delta variant is due to less than one percent of new infections during the week.

