World » RUSSIA | February 23, 2022, Wednesday // 11:04
Politico: EU Sanctions against Russia will Take Effect Today

The EU sanctions proposed yesterday against Russia will be approved and will take effect this afternoon, Politico reported. The package was announced yesterday by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The foreign ministers of the member states discussed in Paris only something like an information reference, and not a legislative text, the publication notes.

Lawyers from all 27 EU countries worked at night to refine the text. They are expected to give it the green light today, at 11 o'clock Brussels time (12 o'clock Bulgarian time). That is when the Permanent Representatives of the Member States will meet in Brussels to finally approve the package.

Sanctions must be adopted by the foreign ministers of the member states. This will be done in writing. The deadline for this is 15:00 p.m. Brussels time today. The text will then be published in the Official Journal of the EU for entry into force this afternoon.

/BNR

Tags: sanctions, EU, Russia, Josep Borrell
