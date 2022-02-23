Putin: The Minsk Agreements no longer Exist

Russia has always been interested in implementing the Minsk agreements, as the document was the result of a compromise. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin to journalists, adding that the agreements no longer exist.

“That is why I would like to emphasize once again that we were interested in the implementation of this package of measures because it was the result of a compromise,” the head of state stressed.

He recalled that he was among the authors of this document on behalf of the Russian Federation.

“Ukrainian authorities have publicly stated that they will not implement the Minsk agreements, and the Russian Federation can no longer tolerate the genocide of the population of Donbas. Kyiv has nullified all efforts to implement the agreements, they were ‘killed’ by the Ukrainian leadership long before recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics,” Putin said.

Yesterday, Russia announced the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and President Putin noted that this should have happened “a long time ago.” The decision was met with a backlash from the United States, Britain and the EU, which promised to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Russia is falling into International Isolation

Russia has recognized the independence of the republics, citing the failure of Ukrainian authorities to end the conflict in the east of the country by adhering to the Minsk agreements signed in 2015 specifically for this purpose. President Vladimir Putin says Kyiv has chosen to resolve the conflict by military means.

Putin said he recognized the borders of all of eastern Ukraine and called for the country's “demilitarization”, AFP reported.

“All of the above can be reversed in a second if our so-called partners arm the current Kyiv authorities with modern weapons. Therefore, the most important thing is to know the degree of demilitarization of today's Ukraine, as this is the only objectively controllable factor that can be monitored and responded to,” he said.

He said it would be “best” for Ukraine to withdraw its NATO bid and adopt neutrality.

“Russia is strongly opposed to Ukraine's accession to NATO, and the best solution would be for Kyiv to refuse to join the alliance,” he said.

According to him, “democracies must recognize the will of the people of Crimea and Sevastopol.”

No Biden-Putin Meeting Planned, Blinkenn Cancels Meeting with Lavrov

According to Putin, the deployment of troops in Ukraine depends on the “situation on the ground.”

Regarding speculation about how much of the non-republican territory is recognized by the Russian Federation, Putin said: “Moscow has recognized the Donbas republics of Donetsk and Luhansk within the limits set by their constitutions.”

“To what extent will we recognize these republics? But we have recognized them, which means that we have recognized all their basic documents, including the constitution. And the constitution defines the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the time when they were part of Ukraine,” Putin said. “But we expect, I want to emphasize, that all disputes will be resolved in the course of negotiations between the current authorities in Kyi and the leadership of these republics,” he added.

If necessary, Russia will fulfill its commitments to provide military assistance to the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Yesterday we signed agreements and these agreements with the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic contain the relevant clauses, according to which we will provide these republics with appropriate assistance, including military. As there is a conflict, we make it clear that we intend to we will fulfill our obligations if necessary,” Putin told a news conference.

“As for whether all issues can and should be resolved by force and stay on the side of good. And why do you think that good should always be powerless? I don't think so. I think good implies the ability to defend yourself. We will start from that,” Putin was categorical.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook