Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Light Rain in some Places of the Country

Today the weather will remain mostly cloudy, in some places with light rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology, Krassimir Stoev.

In the afternoon over the western regions, the clouds will temporarily break. It will continue to blow to a moderate northwest wind in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, in Sofia around 6°C.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast, mainly along the southern coast. It will blow to a moderate north-northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures will be 8°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, it will be mostly cloudy, in places with light snowfall. It will blow to moderate north-northeast, on the highest peaks south wind, which during the day will be oriented from the northwest, will intensify and with it will begin to invade cold air. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 4 °.



/Focus

