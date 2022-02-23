Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Light Rain in some Places of the Country

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 23, 2022, Wednesday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Light Rain in some Places of the Country Pexels

Today the weather will remain mostly cloudy, in some places with light rain. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology, Krassimir Stoev.

In the afternoon over the western regions, the clouds will temporarily break. It will continue to blow to a moderate northwest wind in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between 6° and 11° Celsius, in Sofia around 6°C.

It will be cloudy over the Black Sea coast, mainly along the southern coast. It will blow to a moderate north-northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures will be 8°-9°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, it will be mostly cloudy, in places with light snowfall. It will blow to moderate north-northeast, on the highest peaks south wind, which during the day will be oriented from the northwest, will intensify and with it will begin to invade cold air. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 4 °.

/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, cloudy, rain, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria