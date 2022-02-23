COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4667 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

A total of 4667 new coronavirus infections were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 23,406 tests (about 20 percent positive). 75.04 percent of the registered new cases for the day have not been vaccinated. Sixty people (60) died, 91.67 percent of whom were unvaccinated, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 1,077,160. They were identified by 9,085,046 tests.

A total of 35,245 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases are 235,067. Of these, 4,887 were hospitalized, including 544 in intensive care units. There are 490 new patients in hospitals for the last 24 hours, of which 85.51 percent have not been vaccinated.

8,545 people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 806,848.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 4,282,639 doses of vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4,417 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 23,093 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among the medical staff, including 5,747 doctors and 7,561 nurses.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (943), followed by Varna (717), Burgas (609) and Plovdiv (393).



/BTA

