Protest in Front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia

A protest is currently underway in front of the Russian Embassy in Sofia against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The protest started at 18.00 p.m. It is organized by the former MP in the 45th and 46th National Assembly Tsetska Bachkova. The civil discontent is entitled: “Putin, stop”.

Bulgaria Condemns Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

The gathered people express their disagreement with Russia's position on Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.



/BNT

