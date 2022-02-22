NATO: Russia Already Invaded Ukraine 8 Years Ago

“All indications are that Russia is continuing its plans to attack Ukraine. At the moment, the world sees only a continuation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a more Russian military presence and a ‘further invasion’ of the already invaded country. It is not too late to talk about diplomacy, but if Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, there will be serious sanctions.”

This was explained at a briefing after an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Russia Commission by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Military Columns are already Moving in Donbas

However, when asked by reporters if there was any evidence that new soldiers had been transferred to Donbas after the recognition of the “republics”, he said that “Russia has been present in various undercover operations for many years”. According to him, “more soldiers” can be seen entering.

“This is a crisis created only by Russia. We congratulate Ukraine for not reacting to the provocations and we are in solidarity with the people and the government”, Stoltenberg said.

Putin Received Permission to use the Russian Army Abroad

“We have over 100 fighters on standby and ships in alert, and we will do everything we can to protect the alliance from aggression,” the secretary-general continued. He welcomed Berlin's decision on Nord Stream 2 and the announced plans for sanctions by allies.

Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

“We call on Russia to choose diplomacy. This is the most dangerous moment for European security for the last generation.” Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO



/Dnevnik

