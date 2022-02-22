From Today: The EC Allows Issuance of a COVID Certificate after Antigen Test

The European Commission announced that from today in the EU it will be possible to issue COVID certificates after performing an antigen test, BTA reported.

The change will make it easier to issue documents to people whose infection has only been identified in this way.

The Commission states that until now, certificates of infection (and post-illness) were issued only when the condition was confirmed by a PCR test. From now on, the data from the rapid antigen tests will be equated with PCR when done in a laboratory and from a manufacturer included in the relevant EU lists.

Data from antigenic tests performed after October 1 last year will be recognized retroactively. The EC clarifies that the decision is related to the assessment of scientists and aims to alleviate the research system, burdened by the increased number of infected due to the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

EU COVID Certificated are intended for travel within the Community and holders of a valid document should not be subject to additional border crossing requirements.



