Russia (for now) will not “Deploy Anyone” in Donbas

Military assistance to Donbas is ruled out for now, but Moscow is ready to offer it if there is a threat.

This was announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry, quoted by TASS. The institution explains that according to the agreement concluded last night in the recognition of the “republics”, the possibility of military aid is provided, but for now “no one will bring anything anywhere”.

Military Columns are already Moving in Donbas

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko, for the time being, bases, as provided for in the agreements, will not be built on the territory of the DPR and LPR, but this will continue to be discussed.

Putin: I do not intend to rebuild the Russian Empire

“We have predicted that speculation will begin on this issue - that Russia would restore its imperial borders. This is absolutely untrue,” said President Vladimir Putin in talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Moscow. According to him, after the collapse of the former Soviet Union, Russia “recognized all the new geopolitical realities and is actively working to strengthen our interaction with all independent countries that emerged in the post-Soviet space.”

“Even in acute, very acute situations, such as the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh, we have always acted very carefully, taking into account the interests of all countries involved in this process, and we have always tried to reach mutually acceptable solutions,” Putin said.

Much of the UN Security Council Condemns Russia's Decision on Eastern Ukraine, Russia says it’s Open to Dialogue

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the night of February 22, US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke about possible claims by modern Russia to territories that were previously part of the Russian Empire, such as Finland, Belarus and other countries. “Putin wants the world to go back to a time when there was no United Nations, to a time when empires ruled the world. But the rest of the world has progressed since then,” Thomas Greenfield said.

Kremlin: We hope the suspension of Nord Stream 2 will be temporary

The Kremlin has expressed hope that Germany's decision not to certify Nord Stream 2 is temporary. This was made clear from the words of the press secretary of the Russian presidency Dmitry Peskov.

Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

Russia regrets Germany's actions, but still hopes that change will follow, Interfax reported, quoting Peskov.



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook