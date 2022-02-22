Medvedev: Welcome to a New World in which Europeans will pay 2,000 EUR per Cubic Meter of Gas
Wikimedia Commons
Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently deputy chairman of the National Security Council, has threatened that Europeans will soon pay a high price for gas.
“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered a halt to the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Welcome to a new world in which Europeans will soon pay 2,000 euros per cubic meter of gas!” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Lake that Generates Power
- » Scholz stops Nord Stream 2
- » Finance Minister: Bulgaria will Develop New Nuclear facilities
- » Bulgarian President: The Government has Changed Energy Directors, Where are the Results
- » Bulgaria: New Rise in Fuel Prices is Expected
- » Bulgargaz: BGN 113.85 per megawatt-hour is the Estimated Price of Gas for April