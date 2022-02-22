Medvedev: Welcome to a New World in which Europeans will pay 2,000 EUR per Cubic Meter of Gas

Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently deputy chairman of the National Security Council, has threatened that Europeans will soon pay a high price for gas.

Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered a halt to the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Welcome to a new world in which Europeans will soon pay 2,000 euros per cubic meter of gas!” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.



/Nova

