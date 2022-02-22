Medvedev: Welcome to a New World in which Europeans will pay 2,000 EUR per Cubic Meter of Gas

Business » ENERGY | February 22, 2022, Tuesday // 17:27
Bulgaria: Medvedev: Welcome to a New World in which Europeans will pay 2,000 EUR per Cubic Meter of Gas Wikimedia Commons

Former Russian President and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently deputy chairman of the National Security Council, has threatened that Europeans will soon pay a high price for gas.

Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered a halt to the certification procedure for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Welcome to a new world in which Europeans will soon pay 2,000 euros per cubic meter of gas!” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Medvedev, gas, europe, Russian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria