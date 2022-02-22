London has Sanctioned five Russian Banks and Three close to Putin

Britain has sanctioned five Russian banks and three oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin.

This became clear from the statement of Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the House of Commons.

Boris Johnson Promised to Strike Russia Significantly

Entrepreneur Gennady Timchenko, whose Stroytransgaz was part of the suspended South Stream project, and brothers Arkady and Boris Rotenberg (one of whom was linked to Putin's famous last year's “Palace of Putin” near Gelendzhik) are affected.

The banks are Russia, IS Bank, Privatbank, GeneralBank and the Black Sea Bank.

Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

“This is the first tranche” of measures that will be imposed, Johnson said. “Whatever funds they have in Britain will be frozen, and those in question will be barred from traveling here,” he said.



/Dnenvik

