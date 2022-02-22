Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is giving up Nord Stream 2.

This was announced on Twitter by the director of the Financial Times department in Berlin, Guy Chazan.

Scholz pulls plug on Nord Stream 2. "The situation now is a different one". — Guy Chazan (@GuyChazan) February 22, 2022

The leader assured that Nord Stream 2 would not be certified and ordered a reassessment of how energy supplies to Germany could be secured, the Guardian's correspondent reported.



/ClubZ

