Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

Business » ENERGY | February 22, 2022, Tuesday // 13:41
Bulgaria: Scholz stops Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is giving up Nord Stream 2.

This was announced on Twitter by the director of the Financial Times department in Berlin, Guy Chazan.

The leader assured that Nord Stream 2 would not be certified and ordered a reassessment of how energy supplies to Germany could be secured, the Guardian's correspondent reported.

/ClubZ

