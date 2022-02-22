Bulgarian President: I Insist on the Entry of Macedonian Bulgarians in the Constitution of North Macedonia

The President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev welcomed representatives of organizations and associations of Bulgarians in the Republic of North Macedonia.

“We appreciate your opinion on how faster North Macedonia can achieve EU membership. Important changes have taken place since our last meeting - our countries have new governments. Along with all the steps for cooperation in the field of economy, tourism, etc., there must be a clear calendar schedule for solving open political problems. Bulgaria is the country that most wants your quick accession to the family of the European Union. I consider the entry of the Macedonian Bulgarians in the Constitution of the RNM to be a mandatory condition for giving consent from Bulgaria to start negotiations. We want you to be full citizens of the Republic of North Macedonia, not to be invisible, as you are now. Hate speech must be eradicated. This is not Bulgaria's interference in the internal affairs of the RNM, but an expression of concern for the country and its path to EU membership,” Radev said at the beginning of the meeting.

Bulgarian President: Recognition of DPR and LPR Dooms De-Escalation Efforts

His interlocutors, for their part, saw in his words not another political declaration, but proof that there are modern politicians in Bulgaria who understand their problems, dreams and aspirations.

“We insist on actions in the direction of clarifying the historical truth about our common ancestors, which should be clearly and categorically reflected in the educational process of our country. The relations between North Macedonia and Bulgaria in 20-30 years will be as this educational process created them. It is the foundation on which our good neighborly relations will stand,” said the guests from RNM and announced that they want this to happen before the negotiations begin.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook