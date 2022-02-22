DPR and LPR Ratified a Cooperation Agreement with Russia
The breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics have ratified friendship and cooperation agreements with Russia. This officially provides an opportunity to receive military and financial support from Moscow, Russia Today reports.
Military Columns are already Moving in Donbas
Russian media recall that on Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the two republics. Statements issued at the same time said that the parliaments of Donetsk and Luhansk had unanimously supported the “Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation with the Russian Federation”.
/Nova
