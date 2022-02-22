Bulgarian Socialist Party on Ukraine: The Time of Diplomacy is Not Over

The Bulgarian Socialist Party’s (BSP) parliament group has expressed strong concern over recent developments in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Christian Vigenin presented the party's position in a declaration on the sidelines of the National Assembly.

“The recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics by the Russian Federation can be seen as a violation of international law. With this step, opposition in the region is entering a new unpredictable phase.

We insist on the priority goal of preserving the life, health and well-being of the civilian population in both regions and call for an end to all armed provocations. We believe that the time of diplomacy is not over and we expect all countries to refrain from military escalation and to invest efforts to achieve lasting mutually acceptable solutions,” Vigenin said.

“We call for direct negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations to begin a real process of resolving the conflict in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” he added.



/BNT

