Two Dead in a Fire in Downtown Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | February 22, 2022, Tuesday // 12:42
Bulgaria: Two Dead in a Fire in Downtown Sofia

Fire in the center of Sofia. The fire broke out at around 5.30 a.m. this morning on the third floor of a building on Khan Asparuh Street. It quickly spread to higher floors.

It is believed that the reason for the fire to grow so fast is that the building is a joist.

According to the Ministry of Interior, two people died, 15 people were taken out of the building and one person is in serious condition. The firefighting continues, three cars and four fire crews are on the scene.

/BGNES

