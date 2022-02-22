Serbian President Vucic: Putin's Decision completely Changes the World Order

“Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) has completely changed the world order.” This was announced by Serbian President Alexander Vucic on RTV Pink.

Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States

“…everything we knew yesterday no longer exists today. ... This situation is perhaps the most difficult for all our contemporaries, our parents, for us and for our children, it is unlikely to be anything more difficult in the next 10-20 or 30 years. I think this is de facto and fundamentally changing the world order,” the Serbian leader said.

Military Columns are already Moving in Donbas

Vucic noted that Putin's decision would affect Serbia through Western pressure to impose sanctions on Russia. According to him, this pressure has already begun and continues for the last three days. “Our position is not easy, everything that has happened today puts Serbia in front of political challenges, security challenges, economic challenges, the political pressure on Serbia after President Putin's decision will be greater than ever,” he said.

EU and NATO Condemn Putin's Decision to Recognize the Independence of Donetsk and Luhansk

Josep Borrell: The EU will Impose Sanctions on Russia today

The President of Serbia noted that despite Serbia's move towards Europe, the majority of the population still supports Russia, which is the weight of Belgrade's position. “The tweets of the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, as well as the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, are exactly the same, they want to show unity. This is the weight of our position: Serbia is on the European path, Serbia has always supported the integrity of Ukraine. On the other hand, there are 85% of the citizens who, whatever happens, will be on Russia's side. And these are the facts that I, as the President of the Republic, am facing,” he said.

Reports of Casualties in Eastern Ukraine

Vucic said that during his visit to Monaco, he watched Putin's address live on Russia-24 TV. He briefly told Serbian viewers the content of Putin's address, noting that he expected something similar after recent talks with the Russian leader in Sochi.

The Serbian leader expressed fears that sanctions would be imposed on Serbia for the construction of the gas pipeline, and the price of oil and gas would rise. At the same time, he reassured citizens that there is more than enough food in Serbia. He pointed out that Serbia's restrained position will contribute to maintaining peace.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook