Bulgarian President: Recognition of DNR and LNR Dooms De-Escalation Efforts
"The recognition of the so-called DNR and LNR by the Russian Federation dooms the efforts to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and leads to growing tensions throughout the region."
Bulgaria Condemns Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
This was commented by President Rumen Radev on his Twitter account on the occasion of the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics that seceded from Ukraine. “A lasting solution to this crisis cannot be found by violating international law and by military means,” the head of state added.
/BGNES
