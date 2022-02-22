Turkey has Condemned Russia's Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway Regions

Turkey today condemned Russia's recognition of the independence of the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and described it as a violation of international agreements and Ukraine's territorial integrity, Reuters reported.

Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States

“Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk republics is an open violation not only of the Minsk agreements but also of Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We believe the so-called Russia's decision is unacceptable and we reject it,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, urging all countries to respect international law.

Bulgaria Condemns Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has offered to mediate a way out of the crisis. Turkey has warned Moscow not to invade Ukraine while opposing sanctions against Russia.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook