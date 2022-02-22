Turkey has Condemned Russia's Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway Regions

World » UKRAINE | February 22, 2022, Tuesday // 11:28
Bulgaria: Turkey has Condemned Russia's Recognition of Ukraine's breakaway Regions

Turkey today condemned Russia's recognition of the independence of the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and described it as a violation of international agreements and Ukraine's territorial integrity, Reuters reported.

Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States

Russia's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk republics is an open violation not only of the Minsk agreements but also of Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We believe the so-called Russia's decision is unacceptable and we reject it,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, urging all countries to respect international law.

Bulgaria Condemns Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has offered to mediate a way out of the crisis. Turkey has warned Moscow not to invade Ukraine while opposing sanctions against Russia.

/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Ukraine, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria