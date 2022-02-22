Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Cold Today with Rainfall

Today, under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone passing south of Bulgaria, the clouds over the whole country will increase. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Evgenia Egova.

In many places, there will be precipitation from rain, in the mountains over 1500 m - from snow, significant in places in Western and Central Bulgaria. With moderate and temporarily strong northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria - northeast wind, cold air will invade. As the temperatures drop in the afternoon in the Fore-Balkans and in the highlands of Western Bulgaria, the rain will turn to snow. At 2 p.m. the temperatures will be from 3°-4° Celsius on the high fields to 13°-15°C in places in South-Eastern Bulgaria, where before noon the wind will still be from the south-west; there will be thunderstorm activity after crossing the cold front.

It will be mostly cloudy over the Black Sea coast. In many places, there will be precipitation, significant on the south coast. Before noon a southwest wind will blow, which in the afternoon will be oriented from the northeast and will intensify. Maximum air temperatures will be 12°-15°C. The temperature of the sea water: 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Above the mountains, it will be cloudy, in many places with precipitation: over 1500 meters - from snow, in the lowlands - from rain, but in the afternoon with lower temperatures, the rain will turn into snow. The precipitation in the Rila-Rhodope region, Sredna Gora and the Fore-Balkans will be significant. A strong wind will blow - in the lower parts of the northwest, and on the ridges in the southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 5°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.



/Focus

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook