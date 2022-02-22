COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4845 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Four thousand eight hundred and forty-five (4845) new coronavirus-infected people were registered during the last 24 hours in Bulgaria with 30,634 tests (nearly 16 percent positive). 77.01 percent of the new cases registered for the day have not been vaccinated. 143 people, of whom 90.91 percent were not vaccinated, have died, according to the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 1,072,493. They were identified by 9,061,645 tests.

A total of 35,185 people have died in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases are 239 005. Of these, 5,145 were hospitalized, including 549 in intensive care units. There are 797 new patients in hospitals for the last 24 hours, of which 86.07 percent have not been vaccinated.

10,197 people with a positive coronavirus test have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 798 303.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 4,278,226 doses of vaccine have been given in Bulgaria, including 3,870 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 22,992 coronavirus cases were confirmed among medical staff, including 5,724 doctors and 7,536 nurses.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (992), followed by Varna (599), Plovdiv (441), Stara Zagora (290) and Pleven (186). In terms of the total number of infected, the capital is again first (273,059) ahead of Plovdiv (97,243), Varna (86,746), Burgas (69,049) and Stara Zagora (49,408).



