Bulgaria Condemns Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

World » UKRAINE | February 22, 2022, Tuesday // 02:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Condemns Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk GIS

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov condemned Putin's recognition of the DPR and LPR

“I condemn the Russian president's decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities.” This was written on Twitter by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States

“We continue to maintain Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

International law must be respected. We, the European Union, will respond united in our defense,” said the Prime Minister

EU and NATO Condemn Putin's Decision to Recognize the Independence of Donetsk and Luhansk

The Foreign Ministry condemned Putin's recognition of the DPR and LPR

“The recognition of the Luhansk and Donetsk separatist republics is a gross violation of international law and undermines European security.”

This was stated in the position of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, posted on Twitter.

“Such an escalation requires a unified and decisive response”, added the Foreign Ministry.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Petkov, Teodora Genchovska, Putin, Ukraine, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria