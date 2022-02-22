Ukraine has Called for a UN Security Council

February 22, 2022
Ukraine insists on convening a meeting of the UN Security Council after Russia recognized the self-proclaimed republics of DPR and LPR, the country's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Twitter.

Ukraine insists on convening a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the illegal actions of the Russian Federation. The relevant appeal has already been submitted to the Security Council,” Kuleba wrote.

Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Agreements for friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.

