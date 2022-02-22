Ukraine has Called for a UN Security Council
Ukraine insists on convening a meeting of the UN Security Council after Russia recognized the self-proclaimed republics of DPR and LPR, the country's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Twitter.
Україна вимагає скликати засідання Ради Безпеки ООН у зв’язку із протиправними діями Російської Федерації. Відповідне звернення вже передано в Радбез.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 21, 2022
“Ukraine insists on convening a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the illegal actions of the Russian Federation. The relevant appeal has already been submitted to the Security Council,” Kuleba wrote.
Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Agreements for friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Condemns Putin’s Recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
- » The United States announced the Imposition of Sanctions against the DPR and LPR
- » Military Columns are already Moving in Donbas
- » Putin is Sending Troops to Luhansk and Donetsk as “Peacekeepers”
- » EU and NATO Condemn Putin's Decision to Recognize the Independence of Donetsk and Luhansk
- » Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States