Ukraine has Called for a UN Security Council

Ukraine insists on convening a meeting of the UN Security Council after Russia recognized the self-proclaimed republics of DPR and LPR, the country's Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on Twitter.

Україна вимагає скликати засідання Ради Безпеки ООН у зв’язку із протиправними діями Російської Федерації. Відповідне звернення вже передано в Радбез. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 21, 2022

“Ukraine insists on convening a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the illegal actions of the Russian Federation. The relevant appeal has already been submitted to the Security Council,” Kuleba wrote.

Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR). Agreements for friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook