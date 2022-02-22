The United States announced the Imposition of Sanctions against the DPR and LPR
The United States has announced sanctions against separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, AFP reported.
Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States
The independence of the DNR and LNR was officially recognized tonight by Russian President Vladimir Putin after his extraordinary address to the nation.
Biden will sign a decree aimed at banning the investment, trade and financing of the DPR and LPR, the White House said in a statement.
/BNT
