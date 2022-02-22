Putin is Sending Troops to Luhansk and Donetsk as “Peacekeepers”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to “keep the peace” in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in a decree recognizing the two republics. In the document, Putin ordered Russia's Defense Ministry to ensure that the armed forces “perform peacekeeping functions” in those territories.
Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States
The documents say the decree on these “functions” was issued “at the urging” of the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.
The decrees also provide instructions for establishing diplomatic relations with the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.
EU and NATO Condemn Putin's Decision to Recognize the Independence of Donetsk and Luhansk
