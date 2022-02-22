EU and NATO Condemn Putin's Decision to Recognize the Independence of Donetsk and Luhansk

World » UKRAINE | February 22, 2022, Tuesday // 01:09
Bulgaria: EU and NATO Condemn Putin's Decision to Recognize the Independence of Donetsk and Luhansk

The EU and NATO tonight condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk. “We strongly condemn this step, which is in clear contradiction with international law and the Minsk agreements”, was stated in a joint statement by the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen.

Putin Recognizes the Donetsk and Luhansk Republics as Independent States

The EU will respond with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act and reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders, they added.

The EU and its partners will respond unitedly, firmly and decisively, in sympathy with Ukraine, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in a statement.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter that he condemned Moscow's actions. According to him, this undermines the efforts to resolve the conflict. “We call on Russia to stop fueling the conflict and choose diplomacy”, he added.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Ukraine, Russia, von der leyen
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria