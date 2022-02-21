Bulgaria: All COVID Restrictions Fall from March 20

Society » HEALTH | February 21, 2022, Monday // 16:13
“We were able to predict that sometime around March 20, 2022, it will be possible to lift all restrictions in Bulgaria arising from the green certificate and it will remain the only one valid in the European travel regulation.” This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at a press conference at the Council of Ministers.

“As can be seen on the map of the web portal with the regions, red gives way to yellow. We are entering the whole country in stage two and stage three, expecting, with the speed with which we are moving according to our model, that we will reach stage one in a very short period of time. This means that the whole of Bulgaria will be in the green zone,” the Prime Minister commented on the development of the epidemic in the country.

“We want to acknowledge that we managed to get through this wave of Omicron without mass closures of schools and businesses. This was thanks to the methodology we created with the whole team on the basis of intensive beds and on the basis of a model that calculated the real dangers to the health system,” added the Prime Minister. Kiril Petkov reported the positive impact of the increased rates of vaccination in Bulgaria, after about 800 thousand doses of vaccine were given in Bulgaria in 60 days. “We will continue to encourage Bulgarians to get vaccinated,” he said. The Prime Minister also thanked the doctors on the front line.

