Bulgaria’s Deputy PM: There are No Arms Exports from Bulgaria to Ukraine

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Industry Kornelia Ninova commented on the information that Bulgaria exports weapons to Ukraine. She denied that the Ukrainian army used Bulgarian ammunition during the shelling of the DNR. Ninova explained that the body that issues permits for arms trade is the Interdepartmental Commission for Export Control and Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction at the Ministry of Economy.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister: We Stand Completely Behind Ukraine, Russia will Suffer Serious Sanctions

“Yesterday I asked for a full inspection. The result is that the Commission has not issued a single permit for arms exports to Ukraine,” Ninova said.

Two Killed in Donbas, Separatists blame Ukraine

Yesterday, the Russian news agency TASS published an article stating that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a Bulgarian-made grenade launcher in the shelling of the Donetsk People's Republic, reports BGNES. According to TASS, 30-millimeter shells from an automatic grenade launcher manufactured at the Arsenal plant were used in the shelling of the village of Zaytsevo.



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook