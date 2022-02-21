Bulgaria’s Deputy PM: There are No Arms Exports from Bulgaria to Ukraine

Politics | February 21, 2022, Monday // 15:29
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Industry Kornelia Ninova commented on the information that Bulgaria exports weapons to Ukraine. She denied that the Ukrainian army used Bulgarian ammunition during the shelling of the DNR. Ninova explained that the body that issues permits for arms trade is the Interdepartmental Commission for Export Control and Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction at the Ministry of Economy.

“Yesterday I asked for a full inspection. The result is that the Commission has not issued a single permit for arms exports to Ukraine,” Ninova said.

Yesterday, the Russian news agency TASS published an article stating that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used a Bulgarian-made grenade launcher in the shelling of the Donetsk People's Republic, reports BGNES. According to TASS, 30-millimeter shells from an automatic grenade launcher manufactured at the Arsenal plant were used in the shelling of the village of Zaytsevo.

