“Shalom” Chairman: I am Surprised by the Lack of Reaction of Bulgarian Politicians to the Nazi Salute of MEP Djambazki

Politics | February 21, 2022, Monday // 15:15
“I am surprised by the lack of reaction from Bulgarian politicians to Angel Djambazki's Nazi salute.” This was commented in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio by Assoc. Prof. Alexander Oscar, chairman of the Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom

“It is really unclear to me how politicians in a European country can remain indifferent to such a scandal because this scandal has acquired not only European but also global proportions.”

“We will always react when politicians and public figures use symbols and gestures that can be associated with this darkest period in human history,” he added.

“There are fundamental values in the European Union that we must uphold, and opposition to hate speech and misanthropic ideology must be a real dividing line and no compromises must be made.”

