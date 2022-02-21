Bulgarian Foreign Minister: We Stand Completely Behind Ukraine, Russia will Suffer Serious Sanctions

“Bulgaria stands entirely behind Ukraine, and Russia could face serious and comprehensive sanctions at any moment.” This was announced to BTV after the end of the Munich Security Conference by Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska.

Regarding the growing tension on the Russia-Ukraine axis, she said that, unfortunately, there is a continuing increase in Russian forces and equipment.

“Information is constantly arriving from the relevant services of the member states and our partners in the European Union and NATO. We are all ready to react to any scenario,” Genchovska said.

She emphasized that above all there are tools for dialogue when there is a desire on both sides. According to her, Russia puts the other countries in unacceptable conditions and in “counterbalance to the world order, which is based on clear rules.”

“This year's edition of the Security Conference is useful to send a clear message that we all stand behind Ukraine and are ready for dialogue, but we are also ready for a firm and united reaction if de-escalation does not happen, which is extremely necessary at the moment”, explained Genchovska.

Bulgarian PM signed with Zelensky a Declaration of Support for Ukraine and Met with Boris Johnson

She described the sanctions against Russia, which on Saturday were urged by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as very serious and comprehensive, with coordination in the United States and Britain, with each country taking its toll.

“We are ready to bear the brunt of possible sanctions, but the most important thing is that the European security system is preserved”, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Genchovska said that for now, the Bulgarian embassy in Ukraine will not move from Kyiv to Lviv. NATO made a similar move on Saturday after moving its office to the western Ukrainian city.

The foreign minister, along with counterparts from the three Baltic states, will visit the troubled eastern part of Ukraine on Thursday (February 24th). Asked if she would visit Moscow, she said there must be two sides to the diplomatic dialogue.

According to the ministry, six Bulgarians have expressed a desire to be evacuated from Ukraine if the situation escalates.



/Dnevnik

